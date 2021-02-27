Commander of 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance AFB relieved

The commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma has been relieved of command.

Col. Timothy Danielson was removed by Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, Feb. 26 for a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the wing. Col. Jay Johnson, 71st FTW’s vice commander, has temporarily assumed command.

“Commanders must uphold the highest standards and create and maintain a proper environment in their unit,” Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, said in a news release. “Our Airmen, families and the critical mission of training future pilots and leaders deserve nothing less.”

Danielson assumed command of the 71st FTW from Col. Corey Simmons on June 29, 2020. Prior to that he had served as the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group commander at Pope Army Airfield, N.C.

He entered the Air Force in February 1998 after receiving his commission through the ROTC program at the University of Alabama. He earned his wings at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., and has been an aircraft commander, instructor and flight examiner in the C-21, C-130, and the KC-135, accumulating more than 3,900 flying hours.

His deployments include service in staff and flying positions in support of operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

The 71st FTW operates more than 200 aircraft, flies more than 50,000 sorties annually and logs more than 74,000 flying hours in the T-1A Jayhawk, T-6A Texan II and T-38C Talon. More than 300 U.S. Air Force and allied student pilots graduate from pilot training at Vance each year.