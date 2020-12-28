Firefighter who died fighting arson identified by West Virginia Air National Guard

The West Virginia Air National Guard has identified Senior Airman Logan Young as the firefighter who died Sunday while responding to a structural fire in the local community.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by arson, the Guard said in a release.

Young, 30, was responding to a mutual aid call with the 167th Fire Department, part of the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

He is survived by his mother, father, brother and fiancée, the release said.

Young enlisted in the Air Force in 2011 and served as an active-duty security forces airman before transitioning to the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2018. He was a full-time firefighter with the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Young served in combat, and deployed to the Middle East in 2014. His awards and decorations include the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

The 167th usually responds to 100–150 mutual aid calls in the local community each year.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by arson, the release said. The fire marshal is continuing to investigate with the help of the West Virginia State Police.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting the fire, and encouraged anyone with any tips to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473.

Maj. Gen. James Hover, the West Virginia adjutant general, expressed his and his wife’s sympathies and prayers to Young’s family and friends, as well as his fellow airmen in the wing.

“To lose such a talented and dedicated young airman is truly a tragedy,” Hover said. “Logan was a hero in every sense of the word and lived out the Air Force values of service before self in all that he did, which was on full display at the time of his passing. His service to his community as a first responder and member of the Guard will always be remembered.”

Fellow firefighters “described him as a quiet professional with a great heart who loved to help people and serve his country,” Wing commander Col. Marty Timko said.

West Virginia lawmakers including Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Capito also expressed condolences