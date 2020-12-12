Air Force selects 518 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant

The Air Force has released the names of 520 airmen and Space Force members who were selected for promotion to chief master sergeant.

Service officials selected 518 Air Force senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of 2,763 eligible, for a selection rate of 18.75 percent in the 20E9 promotion cycle, according to the Air Force Personnel Center. Last year, the Air Force selected 530 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,529 senior master sergeants eligible, a selection rate of 20.96 percent.

And in a first, the Space Force selected two senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant, out of eight eligible, for a selection rate of 25 percent in the 20S9 promotion cycle.

The average overall score for those selected was 393.23, compared to non-selectees’ average score of 348.48. Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.84 years and time in service was 20.80 years.

In 2019, the average board score for selectees was 396.69. Their average time in grade was 2.94 years, and their average time in service was 21.41 years.

COMPLETE LIST OF CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT SELECTEES

Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page. Space Professionals will receive their score notices via email.