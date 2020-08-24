Technical sergeant selections announced

The Air Force has released the names of the staff sergeants who have been selected for promotion to technical sergeant.

Out of the 28,358 staff sergeants eligible to move up, service officials chose 8,246 for promotion to E-6, a selection rate of 29.08 percent.

The average overall score for those selected was 346. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.15 years and time in service was 9.18 years.

Here is the complete list of staff sergeants selected for technical sergeant.

The E-6 promotion announcement, which is usually made in July, was delayed this year. First, the Air Force in February extended the testing window for 6,000 airmen in 18 career fields after an envelope of tests was lost in the mail. That Weighted Airman Promotion System testing window was originally set to close March 15, but was extended to April 30 to give Air Education and Training Command time to rewrite the tests and mail them to more than 80 locations around the world.

Then in March, promotion testing for technical sergeants, as well as staff sergeants, was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, resuming May 11 and ending July 31.

Staff sergeant promotion testing extended due to coronavirus AFPC said it will remain flexible on deadlines in case conditions change.

Promotion increments will now begin Sept. 1, which is a one-month delay from the pre-COVID timeline. Those who should have moved up Aug. 1 will be projected for a Sept. 1 promotion — retroactively applied to Aug. 1 with backdated pay.

The technical sergeant promotion list is also available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen will also be able to access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.