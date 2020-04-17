Air Force promotes nearly 400 officers

The Air Force is promoting nearly 400 officers to the ranks of major, lieutenant colonel and colonel, according to a promotion list released this week.

Those being promoted include 126 Judge Advocate General officers, 95 Medical Service Corps officers, and 175 Nurse Corps officers, according to the Air Force Personnel Center.

Of the 175 JAG officers considered for colonel, 21 were selected. Among the 42 officers who were in the promotion zone, nearly 43 percent — or 18 officers — are being promoted. Only one of the 49 candidates above the promotion zone was selected, and only two of the 84 candidates below the promotion zone were tapped.

A total of 16 MSC officers also made colonel, out of the 90 MSC officers who were considered. Of those selected, only half of the 22 within the promotion zone were chosen. Additionally, four MSC officers who made colonel were above the promotion zone, and one was below the promotion zone.

186 JAG officers were considered for lieutenant colonel, and 31 were selected for promotion. Roughly 69 percent of the 39 JAG officers in the promotion zone for lieutenant colonel were tapped for promotion. One JAG officer above the promotion zone was selected for lieutenant colonel, along with three who were below the promotion zone.

Of the 123 MSC officers who were considered for lieutenant colonel, 28 will be promoted. That means 20 of the 32 in the promotion zone, or 62 percent, were selected for lieutenant colonel. Six selectees were above the promotion zone, while two were below the promotion zone.

93 JAG officers were considered for major, and 74 were ultimately selected. Of the 86 JAG officers in the promotion zone for major, more than 82 percent were selected for promotion. Three major selectees were above the promotion zone, and none were below.

56 MSC officers were considered for major, and 51 made major. Ninety-six percent of MSC selectees — 51 out of 53 — were in the promotion zone for major. No MSC selectees for major were above or below the promotion zone.

A total of 206 nurses were considered for major, and 175 were selected. More than 85 percent of those in the promotion zone — 161 out of 184 — were selected for major within the Nurse Corps. A total of 14 nurses who were above the promotion zone were selected for promotion to major. None were below the promotion zone.

A list of the major selectees can be found here.

A list of the lieutenant colonel selectees can be found here.

A list of the colonel selectees can be found here.