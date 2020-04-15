Airman allegedly drops pants inside Florida TJ Maxx, arrested for indecent exposure

A Hurlburt Field airman who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a Florida TJ Maxx store last month was arrested Friday and charged with indecent exposure, according to an arrest report.

Airman 1st Class Michael Leary, 20, followed and watched the victim from various areas of the Fort Walton Beach store, the arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said.

After the victim headed to the kitchen section, she found Leary — kneeling on the floor with his pants down in the store’s second aisle, per the report.

“The Defendant had pulled the front of his pants down and had his genitalia fully exposed to her,” the arrest report said. “The Victim left the kitchen area and notified a store employee who contacted law enforcement.”

Leary has since been charged with indecent exposure and was arrested Friday. It’s unclear why Leary was arrested weeks after the incident, which occurred on March 1.

According to the Air Force Personnel Command, Leary first joined the Air Force in August 2018 and was assigned to the 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron.

He had no decorations listed, although the command noted that the information could be incomplete or out of date.

The Okaloosa County Department of Corrections told Air Force Times Leary was released from custody on April 11 after he received a signature bond. According to the arrest warrant, he is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.