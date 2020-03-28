Air Force Academy cadet found dead Thursday on campus

A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was found dead Thursday morning on the academy’s campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the service confirmed.

The cadet was found unresponsive at approximately 11 a.m., an Air Force Academy spokesman told Air Force Times.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

The academy spokesman confirmed that the death is not related in any way to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

No foul play is suspected, the spokesman said.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a US Air Force Academy cadet was found dead in the cadet area Thursday,” the academy spokesman said.

“Our priority is supporting the cadet’s next of kin and ensuring cadets, faculty and staff are directed to the appropriate helping agencies as needed. Academy leaders, the chaplain’s office and mental health professionals are providing support and grief counseling to cadets, faculty and staff.”

Per Department of Defense policy, the cadet’s name will be withheld until next-of-kin notification.