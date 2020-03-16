Life under coronavirus: We want to hear from you

Efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus have upended life around the world. Air Force Times wants to hear from airmen about how things are changing at your base, either stateside and overseas, in terms of work, PT, family life and more.

Email Air Force Times reporter Stephen Losey at slosey@airforcetimes.com and please include contact information. If you would like to remain anonymous, we don’t have to publish your name, but we would still need to know who you are and where you’re stationed.