Life under coronavirus: We want to hear from you

3 hours ago
Senior Airman Alexis Lopez, dental assistant with the 319th Medical Group, demonstrates proper sanitary procedure by putting on a face mask at the medical treatment facility at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., in 2017. (Airman 1st Class Elora Martinez/Air Force)

Efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus have upended life around the world. Air Force Times wants to hear from airmen about how things are changing at your base, either stateside and overseas, in terms of work, PT, family life and more.

Email Air Force Times reporter Stephen Losey at slosey@airforcetimes.com and please include contact information. If you would like to remain anonymous, we don’t have to publish your name, but we would still need to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

