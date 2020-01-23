Montana Air Guard pilot killed in C-130 crash fighting Australian fires

A pilot from the Montana Air National Guard was one of three American firefighters killed when a Canadian firefighting company’s C-130 crashed Thursday while battling the wildfires raging across Australia.

Capt. Cassandra Ross of the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls, Montana, confirmed on Thursday that a pilot from that wing had died. She said the crash is under investigation, and the identity of the pilot could not yet be released.

The American branch of Coulson Aviation, which is based in British Columbia, said in a release that one of its Lockheed C-130 tankers had crashed in the Snowy Monaro Area of New South Wales, Australia, killing all three crew members aboard. The C-130 was carrying a load of fire retardant and was on a firebombing mission, Coulson said.

Australia’s Rural Fire Service said Thursday the C-130 had crashed near Cooma, south of the Australian capital Canberra, according to a Washington Post report. All three crew were U.S. residents, fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

“We simply lost contact with the machine and the flight tracker we used stopped,” Fitzsimmons said. “There is no indication at this stage what caused the accident.”

People at the Numeralla Rural Fire Brigade embrace near the scene of a water tanker plane crash Jan. 23. The repurposed C-130 Hercules took off from Richmond RAAF base at 1 p.m, and disappeared from the flight radar an hour later. Coulson Aviation, the Canadian operator of the C-130 aircraft, has now grounded its fleet as a mark of respect for the victims and to re-assess safety conditions. (Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Fitzsimmons said there was a “large fireball” at the crash site, the Post reported.

Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales, said flags would be flown at half-staff in honor of the firefighters.