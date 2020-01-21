Fugitive officer flees court-martial, kills self after police pursuit

Capt. Kevin A. Larson, 34, of Las Vegas, killed himself in California Sunday after deserting his sentencing in a court-martial two days before and being pursued by police and Air Force agents.

In a news release Monday morning, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office in California said Larson was court-martialed on Friday at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. But before he could be sentenced that day, Larson fled the court proceedings and deserted. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Saturday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol officer tried to stop Larson, who was driving a Jeep Wrangler south of Ukiah, California, the sheriff’s office said. Instead, a car chase ensued, heading north on Highway 101.

Larson turned onto Reeves Canyon Road in Redwood Valley, and the police lost sight of him. Agents from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations from nearby Beale Air Force Base were brought in and conducted overnight surveillance of the roadway’s intersection with the highway.

When day broke Sunday morning, OSI began searching Reeves Canyon Road and found Larson’s Jeep parked on a secluded fire trail road about eight miles from the highway, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies began working on a plan to approach Larson’s Jeep, but learned he had “communicated suicidal statements with a friend after his desertion,” the release said.

Because the situation was potentially dangerous, deputies brought in a drone, but it was unable to see inside the vehicle’s foggy windows at first and needed to be recharged. When it returned, its cameras captured an image of what was believed to be a person inside. Shortly afterward, a gunshot was heard in the area.

A SWAT team from Mendocino County was brought in using a citizen rescue vehicle, and found Larson’s body on a hillside about 30 yards from the vehicle. The initial investigation at the scene suggested Larson had killed himself with a high-powered rifle.

Larson was court-martialed on charges including possession with intent to distribute drugs, distribution of drugs, wrongful use of drugs, making a false official statement, assault, fraternization, solicitation and conduct unbecoming an officer.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.