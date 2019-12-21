Your Air Force

Delivery completes F-35A inventory for Hill Air Force Base

Pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings taxi F-35As in preparation for a combat power exercise in November 2018 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (Senior Airman Justin Fuchs/Air Force)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The delivery of a 78th F-35A to Hill Air Force Base completes the planned roster of the installation in northern Utah.

With Tuesday’s delivery of the final F-35A assigned to Hill, each of the 388th Fighter Wing’s three squadrons now has 24 of the fighters and there also six backups.

Hill received its first operational F-35A in late 2015. The active-duty 388th Fighter Wing and the Air Force Reserve’s 419th FW have since flown more than 17,500 sorties.

One F-35A squadron from Hill has already completed a combat deployment to the Middle East and another is there now.

