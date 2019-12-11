The Air Force on Tuesday announced that 675 officers have been selected for promotion to major, lieutenant colonel and colonel in a variety of competitive categories.

In the Dental Corps, 52 officers were selected for promotion to major, 31 were selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel, and 18 were selected for promotion to colonel, according to statistics released by the Air Force Personnel Center.

Among Medical Service Corps officers, 294 were chosen for promotion to major, 129 were chosen for lieutenant colonel, and 55 were selected for colonel.

There were also 52 Nurse Corps officers selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel, and 44 Biomedical Sciences Corps officers chosen for O-5.