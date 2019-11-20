Lt. Col. Stephen Chipman, a flight surgeon with the 334th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, was acquitted last week of all charges of sexual assault and abusive sexual contact.

Chipman was court-martialed at Seymour Johnson from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, the 4th Fighter Wing there said in an email Wednesday.

He faced one specification of a violation of Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice for alleged sexual assault, and three specifications of violating Article 120 for alleged abusive sexual contact.