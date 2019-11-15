The Air Force said Friday that 530 airmen have been selected for promotion to chief master sergeant.

There were 2,529 senior master sergeants who were eligible for E-9, resulting in a selection rate of 20.96 percent. That continues the decline in E-9 selection rates from 2016, when it reached a high of 23.82 percent.

But because there were more eligible E-8s, there were also more selectees than last year, when 479 were chosen for E-9.

The Air Force Personnel Center said in a release that the list of selectees will be posted online the morning of Nov. 25. Commanders will start to be notified which of their airmen were selected starting Nov. 18, so they can give them the good news first.