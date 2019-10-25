The Air Force will move to a new system of “indefinite enlistment” for airmen with at least 12 years of service on Nov. 18, service officials confirmed Friday after a leaked memo appeared online Wednesday evening.

Under the new system, airmen who hit 12 years time-in-service will now automatically have their enlistments extended to their rank’s high year of tenure mark. They can apply to retire once they become eligible, or separate before becoming retirement-eligible, when they wish, as long as they don’t have an active-duty service commitment.

Airmen who are promoted will have their service extended to their new rank’s high year of tenure. This will eliminate the need for airmen to re-enlist, if they want to remain in uniform.

“Career airmen are consummate professionals who have demonstrated their commitment to service," said Air Force personnel chief Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly in a statement. "They play a crucial role in developing the next generation of airmen. With this adjustment, we’re providing them the associated flexibility to make individualized career decisions.”

The Personnel Services Delivery Memorandum dated Oct. 21 was posted on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco page Wednesday. Capt. Carrie Volpe, an Air Force spokeswoman, confirmed it is genuine, but noted that it was a draft memo used to communicate personnel changes to force support squadron commanders and military personnel flight leaders in advance of a policy change.

Those changes are ongoing, she said, and service officials had tentatively planned to announce the policy change Nov. 5. They are now considering an earlier release date.

Chief Wright eyes big changes to enlisted evals, re-enlistments and PT The Air Force may drop Weighted Airman Promotion System, or WAPS, testing for staff sergeants and technical sergeants, and allow airmen to take a PT exam without being penalized if they fail.

The change represents a significant shift in how the Air Force manages its more experienced enlisted airmen and is similar to how the Army operates.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright first floated this idea publicly two years ago, suggesting it could reduce paperwork and unnecessary administrative burdens on airmen who want to stay in anyway.

When Wright first started discussing this in 2017, the Air Force was considering making 15 years of service the point where indefinite enlistment kicks in.