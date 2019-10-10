BELLEVUE, Neb. — Court records show the shooting deaths last month of a Nebraska airman and his wife are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that an affidavit for a search of the home of Sgt. Zachary Firlik and his wife, Kari McManigal Firlik, says their bodies were found in an upstairs bedroom in a military housing residence south of Omaha. The affidavit says security for Offutt Air Force Base, which is investigating, believes the Sept. 28 slayings to be a murder-suicide. The affidavit does not speculate who the shooter was.

Investigators say the search found a revolver on the bedroom floor, with four spent shell casings and two unspent bullets in the gun.