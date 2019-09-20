The Air Force identified Jason Zaki, an intelligence analyst, as the Air Force civilian who died on Wednesday due to a non-combat related incident at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Zaki, 32, was deployed to the 609th Air Operations Center from the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., the Air Force said. He was in Qatar supporting Middle East operations.

“Jason was a noble American serving his nation while deployed as a 609th Air Operations Center civilian intelligence analyst at Al Udeid Air Base,” Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, Air Forces Central Command and Combined Forces Air Component Commander said in a statement.

“He was a dedicated professional who exemplified the American spirit and was a tremendously valuable member of our team — he will be dearly missed,” Guastella said.