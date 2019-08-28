HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Construction of a Northrop Grumman Corp. facility to be used for upgrading the U.S. military’s ground-based nuclear-tipped intercontinental missiles has begun at Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah.

Officials said during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday that the facility is expected to deliver 2,500 new jobs to Utah.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation and local elected officials attended the event.

The new facility is scheduled to be completed by mid-2020.

Northrop Grumman is the largest security and defense company in Utah with more than 5,100 employees across the state, primarily located in Bacchus, Clearfield, Ogden, Promontory and Salt Lake.