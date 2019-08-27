The Air Force on Tuesday announced that it has deployed a task force of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, airmen and support aircraft to RAF Fairford in England.

The bomber task force is from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa said in the release.

During the bombers’ deployment, the airmen will conduct theater integration and flying training, including joint and allied training in Europe, to improve bomber interoperability, USAFE said.

“Training with partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to our readiness and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges,” USAFE said in the release.