In a quest to provide female airmen with more comfortable and versatile maternity uniforms, the Air Force is surveying women on active duty and in the Air Guard and Air Reserve to collect their thoughts.

All Air Force women should receive an invitation to take part, with a unique link to the survey, from the Air Force Survey Office, according to a news release. The Uniform Office is asking all participants to respond to the first survey question to determine who should take the full survey.

“Getting feedback on maternity uniform items is important,” Tracy Roan, Uniform Office chief, said in the release. “Our goal is to make uniforms more comfortable and provide a uniform that will sustain airmen through their entire pregnancy.”

Roan noted that it can be difficult to identify Air Force women who have worn maternity uniforms or who are wearing them now. The survey is designed to reach them.

Feedback from the survey will help the Air Force determine how well maternity uniforms are meeting the needs of pregnant airmen, and any design changes that need to be made.