An airman from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is accused of breaking into a local residence while armed with a gun, physically assaulting a man, terrorizing the man and a woman in the home and firing the gun.

Senior Airman Jonathan Bailey Geers, 22, assigned to the 5th Security Forces Squadron at Minot, is charged in district court with burglary, terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

Minot Daily News reports a probable cause affidavit says Geers went to the man’s residence around 2 a.m. Saturday, despite a no contact order, and began shouting insults and demanding entrance. The couple did not answer because of the Air Force no contact order. Geers left, then came back and broke into the house, and began to beat the man, who was lying in bed.

The woman told police that she tried to break up the fight by pushing Geers away, then spotted a gun in the small of his back, and grabbed it and put it on a dresser, the Minot newspaper reported. The male victim pulled out his own gun for self-defense, but did not fire it. He then picked up Geers’ gun and began taking rounds out of it. He told Geers to leave, but Geers threatened to kill him.

The court document stated that Geers then said he was not going to leave without his dog, to which the woman replied that there was an agreement in place and she was not going to give him the dog, the Minot newspaper reported. The male victim called police.

The airman got his gun back from the man, and pointed it the man, the woman and himself, saying he was going to kill himself, the Minot paper reported. After locking himself in the bathroom, Geers came out and fired a shot that went by the male victim’s head, according to the court document.

Police said that when they arrived they found Geers in the living room pointing a gun to his head. He was taken into custody.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash in district court Monday. Geers was ordered to stay on base and will not be allowed to possess a firearm.