OSCODA, Mich. — The Air Force is speeding up its investigation and response to contaminated groundwater near a former base in Michigan.

The Air Force and state of Michigan on Monday jointly announced the plan to address contamination from the Wurtsmith base in Oscoda.

Contaminants known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are in the area. They were in firefighting foam used at the base.

The Air Force says a groundwater treatment system will be operational by year's end. It also will use Michigan's criteria when sampling and measuring a certain compound.

The Air Force also will evaluate Michigan's cleanup standards when selecting remedial actions at Wurtsmith.