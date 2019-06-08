If you are planning to run in the 2019 U.S. Air Force Marathon or related events at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, in September, you’ll save some money if you register before June 17.

Prices for the full and half marathons and the 10K race will rise by $10 each on June 17, according to an Air Force press release. The 5K and Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run, hosted by Wright State University, will increase by $5 and $3, respectively. The Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge will increase to $190.

All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, except the 5K and 1K events, which take place on the campus of Wright State University.

THE BREAKDOWN

DISTANCE COST NOW COST ON JUNE 17 Marathon $100 $110 Half-marathon $90 $100 10-kilometer $45 $55 5-kilometer $35 $40 Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run $17 $20 Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge $170 $190

The Air Force Marathon, presented by Northrop Grumman, USAA and Boeing, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21. The Boston Marathon qualifying event takes runners past a number of historic landmarks, including Huffman Prairie, where the Wright Brothers developed the world’s first practical airplane.

Other race weekend highlights] include the Sports & Fitness Expo at Wtright State Sept. 19-20. The “Breakfast of Champions” will be held 8-10 a.m. Sept. 20, and a pasta dinner is scheduled for the evening before the race, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Registered runners receive a technical shirt and goodie bag. Everyone who finishes a race also gets a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, the KC-46 Pegasus. Medals are presented at the finish line by Air Force senior leaders.

