Moody Air Force Base officials in Georgia are investigating the death of an airman deployed overseas.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Mitchell, 26, a tactical air control party airman, was found dead Monday in his living quarters at Camp Humphreys in South Korea, local television station WCTV reported.

Mitchell was a member of the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, which falls under control of the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing at Moody.

He was serving in South Korea with the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron at Camp Humphreys, according to Valdosta Today.

Mitchell’s cause of death, which was unrelated to his duties there, is currently under investigation, base officials said.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Staff Sgt. Mitchell," Col. Paul Birch, 93d AGOW wing commander, told WCTV. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will support them however we can.”