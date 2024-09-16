Lawmakers are optimistic they will pass a quick fix to the Department of Veterans Affairs funding shortfall before a looming Friday budget deadline. But a resolution isn’t expected until just a few hours before that cutoff.
VA leaders have said because of increased benefits payouts and medical care enrollments this year, their accounts are about $2.9 billion short of what’s needed to keep normal operations continuing. If money is not provided by Sept. 20, they warned, some benefits checks due next month may be delayed by days or weeks.
House members are expected to vote on legislation providing the money — and calling for a closer look at the reasons behind the funding issue — early this week. Senate leaders have said they will move on the measure as soon as possible afterwards.
But individual senators could disrupt that timeline with objections to the bill, possibly pushing final passage of the stopgap funds to the weekend or next week. VA officials have said they will work closely with lawmakers to see how they can prevent any potential benefits disruptions.
Monday, Sept. 16House Armed Services — 12 p.m. — University of California Santa Cruz
Industry Views
Industry executives will testify about acquisition pathways and innovation efforts during a field hearing.
Tuesday, Sept. 17Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart
Nominations
The committee will consider the nominations of Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed to be head of U.S. Transportation Command and Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson to be head of U.S. Forces Korea.
Wednesday, Sept. 18House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Indo-Pacific Competition
State Department officials will testify on U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.
Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen
Pending Business
The committee will consider a series of pending bills and nominations.
House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
National Defense Strategy Commission
Members of the National Defense Strategy Commission will testify on their report to Congress.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon
Disability Exams
VA officials and veterans advocates will testify on challenges with contracted disability compensation examinations.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon
VA Crisis Line
Department officials will testify on operations at the VA Crisis Line.
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell
VA Budget Challenges
VA officials will testify on the budget shortfall facing the department before the end of fiscal 2024.
Thursday, Sept. 19House Veterans’ Affairs — 9 a.m. — 360 Cannon
VA Technology Challenges
VA officials will testify on issues with technology modernization initiatives.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
State Department Grants
State Department officials will testify on grant award policies.
House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2200 Rayburn
Iran
Outside experts will testify on the threat posed to the United States and Israel by Iran.
Senate Commerce — 10 a.m. — 253 Russell
Coast Guard
Service officials will testify on their drug interdiction programs at sea.
House Armed Services — 1 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn
Army Policies
Army officials will testify on extremism training initiatives in the service.
House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Blinken Contempt of Congress
The committee will review a resolution to find Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt.
Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.