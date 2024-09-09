Congress’ return to Capitol Hill from summer break means once again starting the countdown to another potential partial government shutdown, this one just a few weeks before voters head to the polls.

Lawmakers have until Sept. 30 to agree upon a short-term extension of federal spending or risk shutting down dozens of government agencies, including nonessential tasks within the Defense Department. House and Senate leaders have already begun discussions on possible legislative vehicles to prevent such a stoppage.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he wants to include in any spending bill provisions to require proof of citizenship to register to vote, a move some Democratic leaders have already labeled an unneeded distraction that could derail negotiations.

Regardless, the Defense Department is unlikely to start the new fiscal year Oct. 1 with a congressionally approved budget, a practice that has frustrated planners but become commonplace in recent years. Since 2011, lawmakers have finalized the military appropriations bill on time only once, in fiscal 2019.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA leadership

Department officials will testify on the VA budget shortfall and other management issues.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Abducted American Children

State Department officials will testify on efforts to aid American children abducted abroad.



House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Mental Health Support

VA officials will testify on support services available to separating servicemembers.



Senate Homeland Security — 3:30 p.m. — 342 Dirksen

Russian Military Use of U.S. Tech

Technology firms will testify about availability of U.S. products to Russian military units and the implications of that use.



Wednesday, Sept. 11 House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on health will consider several pending bills.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Africa

State Department officials will testify on great power competition in Africa and U.S. strategy there.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Julie Smith to be under secretary of state for political affairs.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Chinese Influence in Europe

Outside experts will testify on Chinese influence in Europe.



Thursday, Sept. 12 Senate Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 216 Hart

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus to be head of the National Guard Bureau and Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey to be head of U.S. Southern Command.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.