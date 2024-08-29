Army officials criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign staff for violating decorum rules at Arlington National Cemetery and abusing a cemetery worker earlier this week, but no further actions will be pursued after the involved employee declined to press charges.

The statement, from an unnamed Army spokesperson, contradicts denials from Trump’s re-election team that no physical altercation took place between his staff and cemetery workers during the former president’s visit to the memorial site on Monday.

Trump and his team opted to go ahead with photos and videos with Gold Star family members, despite the objections of Arlington staff and after having been made aware of “federal laws, Army regulations and DOD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds,” the Army said.

Federal law prohibits politicking at Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photography and video collection.

“An Arlington National Cemetery employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside,” the statement said. “Consistent with the decorum expected at [Arlington National Cemetery], this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption.”

Trump visited the cemetery as part of a ceremony honoring the third anniversary of the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers during a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, during the chaotic final days of the American military presence in Afghanistan.

The Republican Party nominee for president took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the cemetery, then visited Section 60 of the cemetery, where many troops killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are buried. Shots of Trump smiling and giving a thumbs-up sign alongside service members’ tombstones were later used in campaign spots.

NPR reported on Tuesday that during the visit, a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing there, but the individual was verbally abused and shoved aside.

The Army’s Office of Army Cemeteries oversees Arlington, and officials have declined to publicly identify the staffer, for fear of retaliation.

On Wednesday, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita released a statement insisting that “the president and his team conducted themselves with nothing but the utmost respect and dignity for all of our service members, especially our beloved children.”

“For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump’s team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hollowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery,” he said in a written statement provided to The Associated Press, misspelling the word “hallowed.” “Whoever this individual is, spreading these lies are dishonoring the men and women of our armed forces.”

Family members of some of the 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan also released a statement supporting Trump and his actions at the cemetery.

Army officials said the assault on the cemetery staffer was reported to police but “the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed.”

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” the Army statement said. “ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.”

