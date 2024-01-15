With no federal budget deal in sight, Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a short-term appropriations extension Tuesday in an effort to stave off a partial government shutdown later this week.

Whether the move will be enough to keep government operations open is unclear, since a number of House Republicans have already objected to the idea of another short-term funding move. But the same conservatives have also protested funding levels that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., tentatively agreed to last week in negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The result is confusion and uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 19 deadline to approve new funding for the departments of Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Energy, and Agriculture. Without some new appropriations plan from Congress, those agencies will face a partial shutdown starting Saturday.

And the rest of the government will face similar budget issues on Feb. 2, when their appropriations authority runs out. That includes the Department of Defense, which would furlough tens of thousands of workers and halt paychecks for troops even while they are required to keep working.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

Business meeting

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

Cyber Safety Review

Outside experts will testify on the findings of the Cyber Safety Review Board.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

China's Military

Outside experts will testify on Chinese military goals and U.S. policy towards the country.



House Science — 10 a.m. — 2318 Rayburn

Artemis Moon Mission

NASA officials will testify on the latest developments with the Artemis Moon Mission.



House Oversight — 2:00 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Artificial Intelligence

Agency officials will testify on the use of artificial intelligence in future federal operations.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Revolving Funds

Department officials will testify on whether or not VA funding and resources are being used to aid other federal agencies.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Indo-Pacific Stability

State Department officials will testify on emerging technology issues in the Indo-Pacific region.



House Homeland Security — 2 p.m. — 310 Cannon

Transnational Threats

Outside experts will testify on worldwide threats.



Thursday, Jan. 18 House Natural Resources — 10:15 a.m. — 1324 Longworth

Telework policies

Department of the Interior officials will testify on agency remote and telework policies.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Cuba

State Department officials will testify on current U.S. strategy towards Cuba.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.