This week in Congress: Summer budget homework for lawmakers

Congress resumes its budget work Monday after a week off for the Memorial Day holiday, and faces a blitz of hearings in coming weeks on the administration’s fiscal 2022 spending plans.

Defense and Veterans Affairs leaders are scheduled to make frequent appearances before congressional committees over the next month, as lawmakers aim for a mid-summer adoption of broad budget guidelines. That work is usually finished in late spring, but the White House’s delayed release of the budget until May 28 postponed that normal schedule.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley appeared before the House Appropriations Committee just before the holiday break, and will return to Capitol Hill this Thursday for further budget discussions with the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The pair are expected back a week later to testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee, and then later in the month to speak with House Armed Services Committee members.

Monday, June 7



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

State Department budget

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — online hearing

State Department budget

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Army/Marines ground systems

Service officials will testify on ground systems modernization programs and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Tuesday, June 8



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

China

Outside experts will testify on strategic competition challenges with China.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

State Department budget

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

VA budget

Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Air Force projection forces

Service officials will testify on current aviation programs and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 192 Dirksen

Air Force/Space Force budget

Acting Air Force Secretary John Roth, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr., and Chief of Space Operations John Raymond will testify on the president’s fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 216 Hart

State Department budget

Secretary of State Tony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Navy/Marine Corps investment

Service officials will testify on seapower goals and long-term investment planning related to the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Wednesday, June 9



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Belarus

State Department officials will testify on current challenges in Belarus.



House Foreign Affairs — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Indo-Pacific issues

State Department officials will testify on current threats and challenges in the Ido-Pacific region.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — online hearing

Nominations

The committee will consider five nominations, including new ambassadorships for Somalia and Algeria.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Military readiness

The service vice chiefs will testify on military readiness issues and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 301 Russell

VA infrastructure

VA officials will testify on infrastructure needs and challenges, and how they relate to the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 232A Russell

Missile defense strategy

Vice Adm Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, and other defense officials will testify on missile defense strategy and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Thursday, June 10



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Defense budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the president’s fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Nuclear forces budget

Defense officials will testify on nuclear weapon and warhead modernization sustainment plans and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Friday, June 11



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Defense intelligence

Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, and Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, will testify on current intelligence programs and national security threats.



