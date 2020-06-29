This week in Congress: The annual marathon mark-up of military budget policy

This week’s short congressional schedule will feature one of the longest hearings of the year: the annual mark-up of the defense authorization bill by the House Armed Services Committee.

The massive military budget policy measure, which has passed through Congress for the last 59 consecutive years, already includes a 3 percent pay raise for troops in 2021, a $1 billion coronavirus response account for defense planners, and hundreds of other provisions which will impact the department for years to come.

Unlike their Senate counterparts, however, the House committee typically hosts a 12-hour-plus open mark-up session to finalize the measure before a full chamber vote. The hours of debate are expected to touch on contentious issues like renaming military bases, abortion at overseas military facilities, and southern border wall deployments.

The full Senate is expected to vote on their version of the authorization bill in the next few weeks, with the House to follow before the start of August. Lawmakers are hopeful a final negotiated draft can be sent to the White House later this fall.

Wednesday, July 1



House Foreign Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Hong Kong

Outside experts will testify on recent changes in Chinese policy towards Hong Kong.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 1100 Longworth

NDAA mark up

The full committee will mark up the annual National Defense Authorization Act.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H-210

Reproductive Healthcare

Department officials will discuss reproductive health care options within the VA system.



House Select Intelligence — 12 p.m. — online hearing

China

Outside experts will discuss U.S./China relations after the coronavirus pandemic.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Latin America and coronavirus

State department officials will testify on the impact of the pandemic on Caribbean and Latin American countries.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 106 Dirksen

VA Health Care Workforce

Department officials will testify on how the recent coronavirus pandemic has impacted Veterans Affairs workers and health care operations.



Thursday, July 2



House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department IG Firing

Officials will discuss the recent firing of the department inspector general and the long-term prospects for the workforce.



