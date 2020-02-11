Stars and Stripes, military newspaper for service members, in jeopardy of losing Pentagon funding

Stars and Stripes, an independent military newspaper for service members subsidized by the Pentagon, is at risk of losing millions in federal funding in fiscal year 2021.

The Pentagon acknowledged Monday it’s proposing to pull the plug on federal funds for the newspaper, but did not disclose how much federal funding could be slashed and argued that a newspaper is an outdated form of consumer information.

“We have essentially decided that, you know, kind of coming into the modern age that newspaper is probably not the best way that we communicate any longer,” the Pentagon’s acting comptroller Elaine McCusker told reporters Feb. 10 after the Trump administration rolled out its fiscal year 2021 budget request.

Stars and Stripes publishes a newspaper Mondays through Thursdays and weekend editions for overseas consumers who may not have access to mobile devices. The publication says it distributed more than 7 million copies of its U.S. Weekly edition last year, and printed more than 4 million special publications in the U.S. and overseas.

Ernie Gates, paper’s ombudsman, challenged McCusker’s statement and stressed that the publication is editorially independent.

“Stars and Stripes’ mission is not to communicate the DoD or command message, but to be an independent, First Amendment publication that serves the troops — especially deployed troops. So her ‘we communicate’ misses the mission,” Gates tweeted.

Thanks for spreading the word. Stars and Stripes' mission is not to communicate the DoD or command message, but to be an independent, First Amendment publication that serves the troops -- especially deployed troops. So her 'we communicate' misses the mission. — Stripes Ombudsman (@StripesOmbudsm1) February 10, 2020

Although the Pentagon didn’t spell out specific numbers, Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer said the proposal would wipe out approximately $7 million the newspaper receives in operating and maintenance funds. That translates to more than a third of Stars and Stripes annual budget, according to the newspaper.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

“The men and women who sacrifice every day for the safety of our nation deserve the objective and balanced unique content produced by Stars and Stripes,” Lederer told Stripes’ employees in an email on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Lederer said an absence of Pentagon funds would “definitely reduce” the publication’s reporting capacity. The newspaper has bureaus in Germany, Japan, and Washington, D.C. and is distributed worldwide to troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Qatar, Japan and Korea, among other locations.

“We are now beginning that discussion and evaluating options, including ways to continue operations in some form,” Lederer said.

Lederer said Stars and Stripes was not given a heads up about the proposed cuts, and learned of the funding proposal on Monday. The Pentagon did not immediately provide comment to Military Times.

This isn’t the first time federal funding for Stars and Stripes has been on the chopping block. For example, Stars and Stripes was in jeopardy of losing $12 million it received in federal funding in 2016, but ultimately continued receiving federal support.

The newspaper was first created in 1861 by Union soldiers who issued four one-page newspapers. Since then, Stars and Stripes was revitalized during World War I and started publishing regular newspapers during World War II.

The Wall Street Journal first reported potential cuts to Stars and Stripes resulting from a Pentagon-wide review to reallocate more than $5 billion to other priorities as part of its $704.5 billion budget request.