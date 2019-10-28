Tuesday, Oct. 29



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Lisa Hershman to be chief management officer for the Defense Department, Dana Deasy to be chief Information officer for the department, and Robert Sander to be general counsel for the Navy.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Theories of victory

The Future of Defense Task Force will hear from former defense official Michele Flournoy and former congressman Jim Talent on future military planning and strategy.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Pending legislation

The committee will consider a series of pending bills.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Whistleblowers

The committee will hear from VA officials and the VA inspector general on problems with the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.



House Judiciary — 2 p.m. — 2141 Rayburn

Immigration policy on troops

Outside experts will testify on the impact of current U.S. immigration policy on troops, veterans and their families.



House Oversight — 2 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

Pentagon officials will testify on efforts to recover the remains of fallen troops from overseas combat zones.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

U.S. Middle East policy

State Department officials will testify on current administration policies in the Middle East.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several ambassador nominations.



Wednesday, Oct. 30



House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Global terror threats

Homeland Security and FBI officials will testify on terror threats facing the United States.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Native American veterans

VA officials will testify on services and outreach to Native American veterans.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Blue Water Navy veterans

VA officials will testify on progress on awarding disability benefits to Blue Water Navy veterans.



