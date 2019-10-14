Congress returns to Capitol Hill this week with a host of defense budget work left unfinished as impeachment efforts loom over everything.

Whether the House investigation into President Donald Trump’s handling of military aid to Ukraine stalls those appropriations talks remains unclear. Before leaving for a two-week recess late last month, lawmakers passed a short-term budget extension until Nov. 21. They’ll need to pass another — or a full-year budget — before then to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Defense lawmakers in the House and Senate are also pushing their respective leadership to move quickly on the annual defense authorization bill, currently in conference negotiations. Members of the Armed Services committees are hopeful that work can be completed in the next few weeks.

Both the appropriations and authorization plans for now would give military planners a hefty funding boost for fiscal 2020, something which Trump has repeatedly pressed Congress to back.