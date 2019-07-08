On the other side of Capitol Hill, senators will begin the confirmation process for Gen. Mark Milley to take over as the next joint chiefs chairman. He isn’t expected to face major opposition from lawmakers, but could see uncomfortable questioning on issues like instability in the Middle East and the military mission along the southern U.S. border.

Tuesday, July 9



Senate Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 222 Russell

Central-South America

Adm. Craig Faller, head of U.S. Southern Command, will testify on threats and challenges in his area of operation.



Senate Commerce — 3 p.m. — 562 Dirksen

NASA Exploration Plans

Outside experts will testify on plans for future human spaceflight missions.



Wednesday, July 10



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Women veterans

Outside experts will testify on economic challenges facing women veterans and possible policy solutions to help them.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:15 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Arms Export Control

State Department officials will testify on the use of emergency authorities under the Arms Export Control Act.



House Small Business — 11:30 a.m. — 2360 Rayburn

Veteran entrepreneurs

Outside experts will testify on military transition programs and support for veteran businesses.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Health care costs

Outside experts will testify on health care costs facing the VA system.



Thursday, July 11



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Gen. Mark Milley to be chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Capitol H-140

USAID Management Challenges

State Department officials will testify on the United States Agency for International Development’s current management.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Cuba

Outside experts will testify on human rights abuses in Cuba.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — Capitol H-140

U.S. Southern Command

Adm. Craig Faller, head of U.S. Southern Command, will testify on threats and challenges in his area of operation.



House Foreign Affairs — 3 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

State Department Budget

State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2020 budget request.



