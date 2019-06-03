Tuesday, June 4



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Gen. John Raymond to be head of U.S. Space Command and Christopher Scolese to be director of the National Reconnaissance Office.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Employment Programs

VA officials will testify before the committee on vocational rehabilitation assistance and other employment programs.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard drug interdictions

Service officials will testify on current drug smuggling prevention efforts in the Western Hemisphere.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA — Emerging Threats

The subcommittee on emerging threats will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 12 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

NDAA — Personnel

The subcommittee on personnel will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 1 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA — Seapower

The subcommittee on seapower will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Health Record Modernization

VA officials will testify on progress with health record modernization efforts.



House Armed Services — 2:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

NDAA — Tactical Air

The subcommittee on tactical air will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

NDAA — Strategic Forces

The subcommittee on strategic forces will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.



Wednesday, June 5



House Select Intelligence — 8:30 a.m. — 1100 Longworth

Climate Change and National Security

Outside experts will testify on the impact of climate change on military strategy and national security.



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

NDAA — Readiness

The subcommittee on readiness will mark up its section of the annual defense authorization bill.

