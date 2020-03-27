Flying resumes after COVID-19 induced pause at Davis Monthan, home of the A-10C Demo Team

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, home of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, has resumed flying operations after a temporary COVID-19-induced pause, officials say.

Flying operations were suspended Wednesday, Davis-Monthan said in a news release. But they were later resumed, officials from the 355th Wing Public Affairs told Air Force Times.

As recently as Monday, the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team was flying and performing aerial maneuvers at the base. The demo team belongs to the 355th Fighter Group, which includes five squadrons who operate a total of 83 A-10C aircraft.

The initial pause announcement came as the Air Force directed all installations to move to Health Protection Condition Charlie, meaning that the assessed risk is substantial and there has been sustained community transmission.

“The health of our Airmen, their families and our community partners remains our top priority, and this is a prudent measure taken to help minimize the potential spread of the virus at Davis-Monthan and within the county,” the base said in a news release.

Not all installations have taken a break from flying operations. For example, the F-35A Lightning II fighter wings at Hill Air Force Base in Utah are conducting “segmented” flying operations where the 421st Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Squadron and aircraft maintenance units rotate weekly.

More than 100 active duty airmen have contracted COVID-19 as of March 26, according to the Air Force. Another 78 Air Force dependents, contractors, and civilians have also been diagnosed with the virus.

In Arizona where Davis-Monthon is based, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are more than 400 reported cases.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from base officials.