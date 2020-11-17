No, the National Guard didn’t try to thwart a CIA plot to steal the election

The National Guard is pushing back against online conspiracy theories that its cyber operatives surveilled the Central Intelligence Agency as the spy organization attempted to steal the presidential election.

The theory’s adherents claim — with absolutely no evidence — that the National Guard cyber troops' findings will result in the arrest of “these Democrat officials involved in this colossal elecxion [sic] fraud.” Military Times observed the theory circulating in copy-paste form on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, and 4chan.

“That is absolutely ludicrous,” said Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, a spokesperson for the Illinois National Guard, when Military Times asked him about the online postings. Illinois is one of at least 11 states whose National Guard activated troops to assist with cybersecurity for the election.

The theory is being pushed by adherents of QAnon, a cult-like conspiracy theory that believes an anonymous military intelligence official has been leaving clues about how President Donald Trump is working to destroy an international cabal of Satanic pedophiles.

QAnon-connected election conspiracies have received a great deal of airtime and attention in recent weeks. Pete Hegseth of Fox News promoted the baseless Hammer and Scorecard theory — the parent conspiracy of the Guard one debunked here — on “Fox and Friends,” and President Trump tweeted about a debunked off-shoot theory about Dominion voting machines.

“The National Guard…has not surveilled any US intelligence agencies for any missions,” said Master Sgt. Michael Houk, a spokesman for the National Guard Bureau.

“The Pennsylvania National Guard cyber team was under state activation…doing network security and ensuring that public-facing websites were not hacked,” said Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, the Pennsylvania National Guard’s state public affairs officer. “This was the fifth election where they have provided cyber support to the commonwealth.”

Asked if the Pennsylvania troops had participated in any electronic surveillance or collection, Hickox had a simple reply. “No.”

The idea that National Guard troops participated in such operations emerged from the false “hammer & scorecard” theory that holds the CIA was using a secret supercomputer to change election returns in real time.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which has been coordinating the federal cyber defense of the election, vehemently disputed the claims.

“Hammer and Scorecard is…a hoax,” said Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in a November 8 tweet. Krebs also debunked a similar claim on Saturday about the Army, and reportedly may be fired for his vocal defense of the election in a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

Same as yesterday, Hammer and Scorecard is still a hoax. Thats it. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/jIwZlt3uDw — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 9, 2020

Snopes, a fact checking site, traced the origins of the theory to Dennis Montgomery, who has a well-worn history of deceptive and false claims. Snopes ultimately rated the theory as “false,” after debunking its flimsy evidence.

Politifact rated the Hammer and Scorecard theory as “pants-on-fire” false on November 9.

The version of the theory that incorporates the National Guard cites a “red castle” that is merely the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers logo on a contractor’s website discussing a secure compartmented information facility built for USACE in Georgia. USACE is part of the active Army, not the National Guard.

The theory also rests on the existence of a SCIF in the Eisenhower Building, which is where the Trump campaign established an election night “war room.” But that means nearly nothing. There are hundreds of SCIFs in buildings across the District — to include the White House — and the existence of one in any particular federal building should not shock anyone, nor does it imply anything nefarious.

The bottom line is that the theory is “patently false,” according to Leighton, the Illinois Guard spokesman.