A cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy who was accused of sexual assault was acquitted Friday, according to the academy.

Cadet 2nd Class Michael Crotts was charged in April for allegedly violating Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which bans sexual assault.

Crotts was accused of raping an unidentified woman at or near the the academy in Colorado Springs between March 1 and April 1, 2017.

The general court-martial started on Monday and he was found not guilty by a panel of eight officers on Friday, the Air Force Academy said in a news release Tuesday.