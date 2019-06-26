KABUL, Afghanistan - Two U.S. service members were killed June 26 in Afghanistan, according to a statement from Resolute Support headquarters .

Officials did not identify those killed, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy preventing the release of names of service members killed in action until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

A Resolute Support spokeswoman referred questions about the incident to U.S. Special Operations Command, which could not immediately be reached for comment.