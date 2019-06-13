The Iranian foreign minister has described the reported attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz as suspicious, since it occurred during a meeting between Japan’s prime minister and Iran’s supreme leader.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment in a tweet on Thursday: "Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning."

He didn't elaborate.

Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks.



Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning.



Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 13, 2019

Zarif described the talks between Shinzo Abe and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "extensive and friendly."

However, Khamenei said Iran would never negotiate with the U.S. and said that while his country didn’t seek nuclear weapons, “America could not do anything” to stop Iran if it did.

IRIB, the Iranian news agency, has posted several photos on its Twitter feed is says are of the incident.

Khamenei says that Tehran “will in no way repeat” negotiations with the U.S. amid tension over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Khamenei made the comment on Thursday, during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who traveled to Tehran as an interlocutor for President Donald Trump to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

But the comments by Khamenei could indicate that Abe's visit may not have succeeded.

Khamenei’s official website quoted him as telling Abe: “I don’t regard Trump as deserving any exchange of messages and have no response for him and will give no response.”

Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has met with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid tension between Iran and United States.

The meeting on Thursday morning, the second and final day of Abe's landmark visit, came amid reports of an oil tanker explosion in the Gulf of Oman.

Abe is the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit Tehran since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. On Wednesday, he warned that an "accidental conflict" amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. must be avoided at all costs.