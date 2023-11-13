Walt Disney Company on Monday announced a new $1 million donation to Student Veterans of America’s plans for a virtual career center, giving the new transition initiative a substantial boost.

The SVA Career Center project, set to debut in early 2024, is designed to supplement campus employment offices by providing veteran-specific advice and resources for students with military backgrounds.

In a statement, Jared Lyon, president and CEO of Student Veterans of America, said the new effort will “offer personalized resources crucial for a seamless transition into meaningful civilian careers after military service.” He also said the Disney donation will help speed efforts to staff and run the operation.

The contribution is the latest in years of support from the entertainment company to Student Veterans of America. Disney Institute launched veterans-specific training programs with the advocacy group in 2013 and will host its next Veterans Institute Summit in fall 2024 in Florida.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, said in a statement Monday that the move “will help veterans making the transition from military life to college and career” and continue his company’s efforts “in giving back to those who bravely serve our country in uniform.”

SVA, which boasts nearly 1,600 on-campus chapters across the country, is expected to unveil its new career center offerings at the group’s national convention in January.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.