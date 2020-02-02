These four 100-year-old World War II vets will participate in the Super Bowl coin toss

Four 100-year-old veterans who served during World War II will be recognized for their military service at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

To mark their service, as well as the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II this year, the four veterans will participate in the coin toss deciding which team gets the ball first. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the NFL as a professional sports league.

Retired Col. Charles McGee, who celebrated his 100th birthday in December by flying a private jet between Frederick, Maryland, and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, will flip the coin. McGee told the Associated Press it was a thrill to be asked to participate.

“I couldn’t say no,” McGee said.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, center, a decorated veteran of three wars, receives a congratulatory a send off after visiting with 436 Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base to help celebrate his 100th birthday in Dover, Del., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee's birthday is Dec. 7. (David Tulis/AP)

McGee is a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and is one of the Air Force’s most celebrated pilots, flying 409 combat missions over three wars, according the AP.

The three other veterans participating Sunday include:

Odón S. Cardenas, who served with the Army in the Ardennes and Central Europe until he was captured and held as a POW in Germany. He was liberated by fellow U.S. service members.

Samuel Lombardo, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and other major campaigns. He also served during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Sidney Walton, who served with the Army in the China, Burma and India theater during the war.

Super Bowl LIV is set for Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.