Five Marines have received Purple Hearts for shrapnel injuries they received during a Taliban rocket attack in Afghanistan in the early afternoon of Oct. 22, according to awards citations.

Six Americans received shrapnel injuries during the attack at 2:50 p.m., according to citations received by Marine Corps Times Wednesday via a Freedom of Information Act request with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command.

“All six casualties were MEDEVAC’d to contingency location Shorab Role II Medical Facility for immediate medical attention and were subsequently transferred to Kandahar Role III Medical Treatment Facility for follow-on care,” according to the award citation.

Four of the Marines involved were on active duty, while the fifth was a reservist activated for the deployment, the citations said. Four of the Marines were assigned to Task Force Southwest, with another assigned to the Marine Corps Forces Central Command’s Afghanistan coordination element.

The Marines were deployed to a post at the Bost airfield just outside the town of Lashkar Gah the provincial capital of Helmand provence, Afghanistan.

Earlier this year the Taliban launched a large assault on the Afghan Camp Shorabak, but were pushed back by American air support.