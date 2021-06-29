GEHA insurance company announced June 29 that federal employees enrolled in its medical plans will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program starting July 1, as part of the organization’s efforts to promote a healthy federal workforce.

GEHA plan members who are 18 and older and have not already reached their annual wellness program reward limit will receive $75 to spend on qualified medical expenses, such as copays and drug costs, after providing proof of vaccination.

Employees who are near their annual wellness program reward limit will receive whatever amount below $75 will get them to reach the maximum.

Members must get their vaccine on or before July 31 of this year to be eligible and may submit that proof until the end of 2021. Members who have already received their vaccinations are eligible and must simply submit proof of doing so.

“As the second largest medical benefit provider of federal employees, GEHA is committed to helping safeguard the health and safety of the U.S. federal workforce, and combating COVID-19 has been at the top of the priority list for more than a year,” said interim president and CEO of GEHA Rich Bierman in a news release.

“Federal workers are the backbone of our nation’s infrastructure, and our vaccination incentive program is designed to support them and their families during this critical time.”

GEHA is the second federal insurance program to offer incentives for proof of vaccinations.

Its 2 million members, combined with the 5.6 million members of Blue Cross Blue Shield — the first federal insurer to offer such an incentive — represent approximately 95 percent of the 8 million people who receive benefits under the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program, meaning that a majority of federal employees should be eligible for some sort of incentive.

Information on how to submit proof of vaccinations is available on the GEHA website.