Maj. Gen. Timothy Haugh assumed command of 25th Air Force during a change of command ceremony Aug. 29, the Air Force said in a release.

Haugh comes to 25th Air Force, which is responsible for global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, after multiple assignments at U.S. Cyber Command.

Most recently, Haugh was the commander of the Cyber National Mission Force, which is responsible for defending the nation against cyber threats by targeting actors in neutral and hostile cyberspace. His replacement there is Army Brig. Gen. William Hartman.

Haugh also served as the director for intelligence at Cyber Command and as the deputy commander of Joint Task Force Ares, the cyber offensive against ISIS.

Haugh is taking over for outgoing 25th commander Maj. Gen. Mary O’Brien, who was confirmed for her third star and to be the the deputy chief of staff for ISR and cyber effects.

Haugh assumes command of 25th Air Force at a time when the service will soon be merging it with 24th Air Force to become the first information warfare numbered Air Force.

Officials have told Fifth Domain that the merger is likely to occur sometime in the fall. Earlier this year, top officials said they expected the merger to occur over the summer.

A commander has yet to be named for the new numbered Air Force, which will be responsible for cyber information operations, influence operations, electronic warfare, military deception, military information support operations and psychological operations.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Air Force hopes new organization can boost electronic warfare Air Force leaders are touting the creation of a new information warfare organization earlier this month as a way to show the increasing importance of cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

The 24th Air Force’s commander will also be leaving that post, though no replacement has immediately been named.

During the change of command ceremony, Haugh stressed the need to stay ahead of top geopolitical competitors.