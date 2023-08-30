Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered formations across the Defense Department in February 2021 to hold one-day stand-down trainings on the topic of domestic extremism.

The order was met with criticism by some, and it remains a point of contention on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are set to debate this fall a measure in the 2024 defense policy bill to defund the Pentagon’s anti-extremism efforts.

Did you take part in some way in the Pentagon’s extremism stand-down training? If so, we want to hear from you for a future article. Email mvj-tips@militarytimes.com to share your thoughts. Anonymity may be granted upon request.

What was your role in the stand-down? What was the experience like? Did you learn anything new? What do you think resulted from the stand-down? Get in touch with us to share your first-hand account.

This story was produced in partnership with Military Veterans in Journalism.

Nikki Wentling covers disinformation and extremism for Military Times. She's reported on veterans and military communities for eight years and has also covered technology, politics, health care and crime. Her work has earned multiple honors from the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors and others. Allison Erickson is a journalist and U.S. Army Veteran. She covered military and veterans' affairs as the 2022 Military Veterans in Journalism fellow with The Texas Tribune and continues to cover the military community. She has written and reported on topics such as migration, politics, and health.