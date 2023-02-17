Four U.S. military personnel were wounded Thursday night during a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria that killed one senior ISIS leader, officials from U.S. Central Command confirmed.

Injuries to the four service members, as well as one working dog, were sustained when there was “an explosion on target,” according to a CENTCOM press release sent Friday.

The four personnel and the service dog are currently receiving treatment at a U.S. medical facility in Iraq. There have been no updates as to the severity of their injuries.

Elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces joined U.S. personnel in the raid, which killed senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi, the release stated.

It is the second such raid by U.S. troops against ISIS leadership in the past week. Last Friday, U.S. and coalition forces conducted an operation that killed Ibrahim al-Qahtani, an ISIS leader who previously orchestrated attacks on centers where ISIS fighters have been detained.

And in January, CENTCOM personnel joined elements of the SDF in a helicopter assault that resulted in the capture of an ISIS official in charge of regional media and security.

Military Times reporter Zamone Perez contributed to this story.

