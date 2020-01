In Iraq pullout plan, Esper says DoD has made ‘no decision whatsoever’

Confusion reigned at the Pentagon Monday amid credible reports from inside the U.S. military that preparations were underway to withdraw U.S. troops from Iraq following a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

A letter from American forces addressed to the Iraqi military saying that the U.S. was “repositioning forces” for “onward movement” circulated on social media. A U.S. defense official confirmed to Military Times on Monday that the letter from Marine Brig. Gen. William Seely, the commander of Task Force Iraq, addressed to the Iraqi military was authentic.

Yet Secretary of Defense Mark Esper pushed back against the reports, telling reporters at the Pentagon Monday that the letter was not accurate and that there has been no decision to leave Iraq.

Esper said he didn’t know anything about a letter that appears to suggest some preparation of troops to move out of Iraq. But he said there has been some repositioning of U.S. forces.

“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” the defense secretary said at the Pentagon, adding, “there’s no decision to leave, nor did we issue any plans to leave or prepare to leave.” He said the U.S. remains committed to the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and the region.

A defense official told Military Times Monday that while “the letter was a rough draft that got released" but the U.S. is “moving some forces around to appropriately place our folks on the ground to be in very good defensive positions. We are keeping our force safe. There is no change in policy as far as a wide-scale exit.”

The letter said the move to get troops out of Iraq was “in due deference to the sovereignty of Iraq and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister" and said U.S. troops would be “repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."

The copy of the letter making the rounds on social media Monday was not signed, and it is unknown if a signed copy was delivered to the Iraqi military.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

The letter from Brig. Gen. Seely, included some operational details about how the troop movements could occur.

“In order to conduct this task, Coalition Forces are required to take certain measures to ensure that the movement out of Iraq is conducted in a safe and efficient manner,” the letter reads.

play_circle_filled Trump says Tweet serves as ‘notification’ to Congress that U.S. may 'quickly & fully strike back’ against Iran Trump’s assertion on Twitter Sunday that he can use social media to inform Congress of future military actions against Iran is likely to cause further tensions between lawmakers and the White House.

“During this time there will be an increase in helicopter in and around the International Zone (IZ) of Baghdad. This increased traffic will include CH-47, UH-60, and AH-64 security escort helicopters,” the letter reads.

The letter also detailed that U.S. forces would conduct these operations at night “to help alleviate any perception” that the U.S. is increasing force “into the IZ.”

Military Times has reached out to Operation Inherent Resolve and has not yet received a response.

The Iraqi parliament, upset over the death of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, voted in a non-binding referendum Sunday to end the agreement that allowed U.S. troops to assist Iraqi forces in their fight against Islamic State militants.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed the Iraqi Parliament’s vote on Sunday that called for U.S. troops to leave their country.

“We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign. And we’ll continue to do all the things we need to do to keep America safe," Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday.

Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump threatened sanctions and a repayment of billions if Iraq expelled U.S. troops from the country.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build,” Trump said on Air Force One Sunday, according to the Wall Street Journal. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

-This story contains content from the Associated Press