MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry has angrily rejected a U.S. claim of Moscow’s possible violation of a global nuclear test ban.

Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, the director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, said Wednesday that Russia “probably” is not adhering to a pact banning nuclear weapons testing. Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Ashley said Russia’s nuclear activities would help it improve its weapons capabilities.

Russia's Foreign Ministry dismissed Ashley's assertion as a "crude provocation." It emphasized that Russia ratified the ban in 2000 and has "strictly adhered to its letter and spirit."