The 2021 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers Survey is now open. Companies who wish to participate should complete the survey by August 15, 2021.

Take the survey here: https://bestforvetsemployerssurvey.militarytimes.com.

Before you start, below is a checklist of the information you’ll need to complete the survey. Please have the following information about your organization on hand:

At least one point of contact for the organization with email and phone number

The organization’s industry and size classification

The location of the organization’s headquarters

Employee metrics from the past year, including overall employee count, “protected veteran” employee count, veteran and active duty employee count, disabled veteran count, and military spouse employee count

Overview of hiring practices from the past year, including how many veterans, current service members, military spouses, and caregivers were hired by the organization in the past year

The organization’s military-connected recruitment efforts, including whether the organization retains a team/employee dedicated to military-connected recruitment efforts, whether the organization allocates funding for military-connected recruitment, ways in which the organization recruits military-connected employees, and support offered during the hiring process

The organization’s practices to support veterans, including offering employees specialized training in military issues and specific support for disabled veterans

The organization’s recruitment and onboarding practices for military-connected employees

The organization’s military-connected employee retention programs and retention rates

The organization’s practices designed to support military-connected employees

How the organization provides special recognition for military service

How the organization supports current and former service members in attaining civilian credentials, including offering professional licenses or financial support

How the organization promotes the hiring of military-connected employees throughout the larger business community

How the organization supports Guard and Reservist employees, including varying pay levels for Reservists and Guard members, signing a Statement of Support with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and offering support to Reservists and Guard member employees called to active duty

Whether the organization offers credit towards retirement for military service

Whether individuals in the organization’s senior leadership are military-connected

The organization’s inclusive workplace policies, including accommodations for disabled employees and military-connected employees

A short description of the organization, a organization logo, and captioned photos of military-connected employees to be displayed online with the results of the survey

